Years ago, one of my kids wanted to run for student council… When he announced it, I laughed and told him two stories:

The Ridiculousness of “Student Government” - Ed Crane, the founder of the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank, used to tell the story of running for student government while attending the University of California - Berkley on a platform of eliminating “student government.” One of his arguments was that it was ridiculous on its face. While student-athletes and student-musicians really are athletes and musicians, “student government” is a completely pretend position. There is no actual authority or mandate to do anything other than maybe decide how to spend a token budget on pizza parties and events. The decisions of “student government,” whether at the high school or college level, can be immediately revoked at any time. It is all pretend and simply instituted by the government’s mandatory schools and rip-off universities to indoctrinate the kids into an easily rigged system that is actually against their own interests. How Incredibly Easy it Is to Rig a Student Government Election (or ANY election!) - When I was in high school, I watched one of my classmates (Fox News Political Commentator Hal Lambert) consciously or unconsciously buy/rig a high school election by giving away nachos to all the prospective voters. I didn’t understand the dynamics and behavioral psychology until years later, but there is a well-understood psychological phenomenon known as reciprocity. If someone gives you something… even something small… it engenders a psychological obligation to pay that person’s gift back. It is the reason why non-profits include a penny or return address labels in their mailings. It doubles the response rate. It is also one of the reasons why it’s so hard to oust incumbent Congressional critters who have paid staff members known as “Constituent Services” who do nothing but solve Tax Slave… I mean…err.. Tax Payer problems with the regulatory and welfare agencies.

I explained to my son how Hal Lambert had brought in a nacho cart (chip warmer, nacho cheese pump, etc.) and gave out nachos on election day and, whether someone had explained the behavioral psychology to him or not, won the election vs. an opponent who didn’t go out and artificially induce reciprocity in hundreds of potential voters.

So… as I am telling my son this story… I get an epiphany…

I decide to buy my son his first election!

So I announced the plan to my son, and we began planning how we would steal the election, what we would give away, etc.

Anyway… mom overhears all this and comes storming out of the kitchen and announces: “You will do NO such thing! That is the exact wrong message to send to a child”

I laugh and reply, “NO, that is the exact information a child needs to understand about “government”!

Sheep tricked into “voting” in rigged elections where both candidates will steal 50% of their income, support the economic warfare of lockdowns, and force “vaccines” on them and their children.

That “government” is a dumb idea! It is easily rigged by monied interests… potentially since the very founding itself… and the techniques, like understanding and being willing to exploit the behavioral psychology like reciprocity, and many others techniques that I cover in “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! are constantly used to sway elections and control populations.

So… The best lesson you can teach your kids and their classmates about “government,” besides its immorality and illogical nature, is how easily elections can be rigged by monied interests, bad actors, or simply kids with a basic understanding of behavioral psychology.

How to Help Your Kids Steal/Rig Their Student Council Elections

IMPORTANT: We only suggest that you help steal the election as an educational and intellectual exercise for your kids and their classmates. After the election, your child should explain to his teacher and classmates how and why they stole the election AND, for extra credit, explain the immorality, illegitimacy, and illogical nature of “government” right before they renounce their seat.

Bennie Smith, an Election Commissioner in Shelby County, TN, testifies to the Senate on how easy it is to rig computerized voting machines by hacking the central tabulator.

While most U.S. elections appear to be rigged using unauditable, touch-screen “black box” voting machines where changes are made to the final vote totals by the voting software’s “central tabulators” connected over the organized crime government’s back-door network.

OR

The 2022 documentary 2000 Mules, exposes how thousands of “ballot mules” were tracked using cell phone data, dropping off thousands of ballots during the 2020 election.

Using unauditable mail-in ballots where anyone can drop off ballots at a drop box without any ID check.

These options are, obviously, unavailable to your teens, so they will have to resort to more traditional means. Here are some tried and true tricks used to rig elections for centuries.

Reciprocity - Already discussed above. Have your child distribute a small gift to as many students as possible. My son and I had decided specifically NOT to use “drug foods,” I.E., candy, soda, etc. We had decided on popcorn before the idea got nixed by Mom.

Disparity of Campaign Funds - Similar to how organized crime banks (and sovereign countries like Israel through AIPAC) influence U.S. elections, you can simply provide your kids a couple of hundred bucks to spread around. Have him hire “influencers” among his classmates, buy a ridiculous amount of posters, or even buy votes outright by paying off certain kids in the class.

Bribery - Two Options:

Bribe the teacher counting the votes - The murderous communist Joseph Stalin aptly noted: "I regard it as completely unimportant who in the party will vote and how, but it is extremely important who will count the votes and how." Explain to the teacher what you are doing and why, and see if they will participate for a token payment. Bribe Your Opponent to Drop Out - Why gamble $25 on posters when you might be able to guarantee victory for a $25 payment to your opponent?

Stuff the Ballot Box - See if you and your confederates in class can “palm” 3-4 extra ballots in your hands when going up to vote OR intercept the ballot box in-between the voting and the counting of votes.

Split the Vote Strategically - Pay/Recruit/Flatter another candidate to enter the race who will siphon more votes from your competitor than you. Example: Say you are a boy, and your competitor is a girl, recruit another girl to enter the race who will pull votes from your competitor. Many historians believe that Teddy Roosevelt was recruited to enter the election of 1912 to split votes from William Howard Taft to throw the election to Woodrow Wilson, who then sold out the country to the bankers.

Blackmail and Political Assassination - We are definitely NOT suggesting you use these techniques in a middle school, high school or university election, BUT explain to your kids that these are options for the organized crime system that uses “government” to rob and control populations. Political commentator Roger Stone has accused Hilary Clinton of being behind the airplane crash that killed John F. Kennedy Jr., who was going to compete for the same Senate seat as Clinton. JFK Jr.’s death was one of DOZENS of suspicious deaths surrounding the Clintons that included fundraisers, bodyguards, investigative journalists, and others.

Post Script - My Son’s Election

So, after mom nixed me buying my son’s election, he told me an interesting story about the outcome. One student running for president actually did end up distributing drugs.. err, “candy”… to the students in my son’s class. The candidate had given over half the students in class candy before the teacher noticed and had him stop and collect the candy that hadn’t already been eaten. The teacher should have “spoilt” the election right there, but in true “government” school fashion, let the election go on where the student who distributed the candy was elected class president.

Interestingly, Hal Lambert went on to be a political commentator for organized crime FOX News that has lied to the public about what really happened on 9-11, Kuwaiti babies thrown out of incubators, WMDs in Iraq, the Oklahoma City Bombing, the Boston Marathon Bombing, Sandy Hook, and other propaganda crimes.

While Hal and I are arguably the most prominent political commentators out of our class, he refuses to debate me on the legitimacy of “government” or the obvious criminality of the current political system. Instead, he spent his time shilling for Jeffrey Epstein’s buddy Trump, who helped trick the population into the Covid “vaccines” that are now responsible for over 20 million deaths globally.

