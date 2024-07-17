The Art of Liberty Foundation - Important News

Medical Truth Podcast
Jul 17, 2024Edited

In other words based on this article Vance is not to be trusted! CIA installed shill! Who can We the People Trust anymore? Listening to the tapes of Vance bad mouthing President Trump he sounds like a two faced, back stabbing, hypocrite. Another Mike Pence! American politics has become a disgusting , corrupt and weak reality television show!

Gwyneth
Jul 17, 2024

“To be GOVERNED is to be watched, inspected, spied upon, directed, law-driven, numbered, regulated, enrolled, indoctrinated, preached at, controlled, checked, estimated, valued, censured, commanded, by creatures who have neither the right nor the wisdom nor the virtue to do so. To be GOVERNED is to be at every operation, at every transaction noted, registered, counted, taxed, stamped, measured, numbered, assessed, licensed, authorized, admonished, prevented, forbidden, reformed, corrected, punished. It is, under pretext of public utility, and in the name of the general interest, to be placed under contribution, drilled, fleeced, exploited, monopolized, extorted from, squeezed, hoaxed, robbed; then, at the slightest resistance, the first word of complaint, to be repressed, fined, vilified, harassed, hunted down, abused, clubbed, disarmed, bound, choked, imprisoned, judged, condemned, shot, deported, sacrificed, sold, betrayed; and to crown all, mocked, ridiculed, derided, outraged, dishonored. That is government; that is its justice; that is its morality.”

~ Pierre-Joseph Proudhon

General Idea of the Revolution in the Nineteenth Century

