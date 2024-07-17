Fact Check: https://artofliberty.org/fact-check/jd-vance/

Donald Trump has announced Ohio Senator JD Vance as his selection for running mate for Vice President of the United States. The Art of Liberty Foundation has been tracking JD Vance for years as a “Created Legend” and an apparent CIA-connected and installed politician where his candidacy for the US Senate was financed by CIA contractor and Bilderberg Steering Committee member Peter Thiel (Palantir) to the tune of $15M, while his VC fund, Narya Capital, has been funded by CIA contractors Peter Thiel (Palantir), Jeff Bezos (Amazon Web Services inked its first $600M contract with the CIA is 2013 and now has the Commercial Cloud Enterprise C2E contract worth potentially “tens of billions” from the CIA AND a $10 billion contract from the NSA), and Eric Schmidt (CIA Google) in addition to David Rubenstein of the Carlyle Group, Michael Milken, Howard Schultz (Starbucks) and members of the Koch, Pritzker and Walton families.

This screenshot is from a Rachel Madow segment on Vance’s derogatory comments about Trump. Click the image or HERE to see the whole segment for over a dozen derogatory comments by Vance about “America’s Hitler”

Etienne Note: We had a video from Nick Fuentes breaking down Vance’s background that was censored off CIA YouTube. Here is the Rumble version: https://rumble.com/v6ybjae-nick-fuentes-breaks-down-jd-vances-background.html#comment-593205152

Making our case that Trump is an actor and puppet President, JD Vance has been vocally critical of Trump for years, calling him “a total fraud,” “America’s Hitler,” and even suggesting he would “write in his dog” or “vote for Hillary Clinton” instead of voting for Trump…. Someone is obviously pulling Trump’s strings to force him on the ticket, and the organized crime CIA’s connections to JD Vance through those who have been funding him and his VC firm make the agency the prime suspect. In our article Controlling Perception with Crisis Actors, Mockingbird Media, and Created Legends, we expose the CIA’s ties to Barack Obama and how he was similarly given unearned accolades and rapidly elevated to the Senate and the presidency.

Vance’s VC Firm, Narya Capital’s portfolio companies include Rumble, the so-called conservative alternative to YouTube with the Masonic 666 hidden in its logo, which provides paying gigs for WEF Young Global Leader, Council on Foreign Relations Member, and created legend Tulsi Gabbard, and Glenn Greenwald, among others. Valuebase - A data analytics company that sells its services to governments to help with taxation-is-theft property assessments and True Anomaly, a beltway bandit defense contractor/satellite surveillance company sucking off the “government” teat populated with ex-DARPA, Space Force, Palantir, and Goldman Sachs employees.

Track AIPAC: https://trackaipac.com/

We broke down Donald Trump’s connections to the “Deep State” (the inter-generational organized crime system using “government” and monopoly media to rob and control society) in our recent article The Real Scam of Trump’s Indictment Was America Wasting Its Time on a Staged Courthouse Drama,

Not to toot our own horn, but we identified JD Vance as being representative of the “Created Legend” dynamic and CIA-connected and installed news commentators and politicians in the 5th edition of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! where he appeared in three separate “One-Pagers” that have subsequently been syndicated to this Substack:

Visualization from the “One-Pager” version of Are You Getting Your Politicians from the CIA from “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed!

Are You Getting Your Politicians from the CIA? - On the statistically anomalous number of “Ex” CIA and intelligence agency/Homeland Security employees being installed as politicians, especially prescient as JD Vance becomes Trump’s vice presidential running mate and potential future President of the United States.

Visualization from the “One-Pager” CIA News Networks and the Mighty Wurlitzer - Are You Getting Your News from the CIA, from “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed!

CIA News Networks and the Mighty Wurlitzer - Are You Getting Your News from the CIA? - On the statistically anomalous number of “Ex” CIA and intelligence agency employees that make up the 200ish or so folks that get to talk about politics and current events on the organized crime monopoly media also saturated with CFR, Bilderberg and Trilateral members.

Fact-Checked Meme from the “One-Pager” Controlling Perception with Crisis Actors, Mockingbird Media, and Created Legends from “Government"- The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed!

Controlling Perception with Crisis Actors, Mockingbird Media, and Created Legends - Exposes how “Created Legends” like JD Vance and Barack Obama are given undeserved accolades like New York Times best-selling hillbilly books and Netflix movie deals to create an artificial gravitas so they can be elevated to political positions by their partners in the organized crime monopoly media.

